Volution Group (LON:FAN) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Liberum Capital lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 250 to GBX 245. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Volution Group traded as low as GBX 123.50 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.62), with a volume of 302968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.50 ($2.11).

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FAN. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Volution Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Volution Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 228 ($3.00).

In other news, insider Ronnie George sold 250,000 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.03), for a total transaction of £575,000 ($756,379.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 212.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 207.62. The company has a market cap of $273.41 million and a P/E ratio of 14.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a GBX 1.71 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

Volution Group Company Profile (LON:FAN)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

