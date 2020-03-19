Visteon (NYSE:VC) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $43.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Visteon traded as low as $43.99 and last traded at $44.71, with a volume of 20478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VC. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visteon from $106.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Visteon from $101.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.07.

In other news, Director Robert Manzo acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.86 per share, with a total value of $133,720.00. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average of $82.64.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Visteon’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Visteon Company Profile (NYSE:VC)

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

