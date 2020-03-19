Visa (NYSE:V) PT Lowered to $188.00 at Morgan Stanley

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $188.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued an in-line rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.04.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $148.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $298.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa has a 12-month low of $139.80 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.88 and its 200 day moving average is $185.81.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,190,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

