VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

VCISY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of VINCI S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of VINCI S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

VCISY opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04. VINCI S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $28.78.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

