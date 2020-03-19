Vinci (EPA:DG) Earns “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($124.42) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €103.00 ($119.77).

Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($103.26). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €98.10.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

