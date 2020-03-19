Vertu Motors Plc (LON:VTU) Insider Ian Harrison Sells 19,041 Shares of Stock

Vertu Motors Plc (LON:VTU) insider Ian Harrison sold 19,041 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £4,760.25 ($6,261.84).

Shares of LON VTU opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.23) on Thursday. Vertu Motors Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 23.20 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 43.33 ($0.57). The stock has a market cap of $68.81 million and a P/E ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of Vertu Motors from GBX 52 ($0.68) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

