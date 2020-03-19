Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Verra Mobility from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.82 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patricia Chiodo purchased 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $82,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,708.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Garrett Fristoe Miller purchased 12,690 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $100,758.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,690 shares of company stock valued at $221,859. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

