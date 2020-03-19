Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Price Up 20.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s share price shot up 20.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $2.75. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Verastem traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.96, 1,924,785 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,897,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares during the last quarter. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $132.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 854.77% and a negative return on equity of 339.98%. Analysts predict that Verastem Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

