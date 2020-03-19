Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 929,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,552,000 after acquiring an additional 177,085 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000.

Shares of VONG opened at $142.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.10 and a fifty-two week high of $198.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.16.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.