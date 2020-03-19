Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Shares Down 8.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) fell 8.2% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Valvoline traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $12.86, 209,008 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,900,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Get Valvoline alerts:

In other news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $797,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 146,008 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 14.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,073.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 304,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 278,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 8.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The business had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

About Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.