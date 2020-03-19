ValuEngine Upgrades Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Hold

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BSRR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $261.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $30.15.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.80 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

