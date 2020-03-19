ValuEngine Upgrades Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) to “Hold”

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile voice related services, IP/packet communications services, telecommunications equipment, system integration, and other services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Regional Communications Business, Long Distance and International Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Data Communications Business, and Other Business.

