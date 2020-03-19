ValuEngine Upgrades Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) to Buy

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearfield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $146.16 million, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.52. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 5.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,241,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,501,876.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Clearfield by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clearfield by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Clearfield by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clearfield by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.