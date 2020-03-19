ValuEngine Upgrades Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) to “Sell”

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.35.

BHC opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.48. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann bought 4,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $80,117.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,490 shares of company stock valued at $215,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

