ValuEngine Upgrades APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) to Hold

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of APEMY opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

