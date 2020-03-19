ValuEngine Downgrades Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) to Sell

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Compass Point started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

ARI stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 57.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.47 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 68.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Salvati acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $222,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 13.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 516,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,463 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the third quarter worth $640,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 61.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

