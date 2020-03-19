Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Valero Energy traded as low as $38.60 and last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 1147720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.63.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $6,036,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,002,000 after acquiring an additional 286,307 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 84,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $86.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

