Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Valero Energy traded as low as $38.60 and last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 1147720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.63.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.
In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $86.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.
About Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)
Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.
