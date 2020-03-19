US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 719735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on USFD. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Cfra lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Get US Foods alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 280,638 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,240,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,475,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 991.4% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.