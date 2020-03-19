Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 43.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 564,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 171,710 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Unum Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 191,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,073,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,893,000 after purchasing an additional 127,469 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 852,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,346,000 after purchasing an additional 74,421 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.56. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.