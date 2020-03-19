Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 896,700 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Univar were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Univar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,731,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,169,000 after purchasing an additional 111,914 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Univar by 1,296.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Univar in the 4th quarter valued at $3,393,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Univar by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP grew its position in shares of Univar by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 87,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 21,410 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNVR shares. Investec upgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Univar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Univar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. Univar Inc has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at $429,191.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Fox bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $126,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $463,320. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Univar Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

