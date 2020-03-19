Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Acquired by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 1,296.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Univar were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Univar by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,153,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,197,000 after purchasing an additional 105,799 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Univar by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,433,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after purchasing an additional 266,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Univar by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,676,000 after purchasing an additional 69,686 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Univar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 753,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Univar by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 735,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 235,602 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $241,350.00. Also, Director Richard P. Fox bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $126,700.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $463,320. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Inc has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on UNVR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

