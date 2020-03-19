Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Unitil worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.22. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.49.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

