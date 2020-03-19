United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Shares Down 3.2% After Analyst Downgrade

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)’s share price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $193.00 to $154.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. United Rentals traded as low as $76.09 and last traded at $80.57, approximately 216,624 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,828,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.23.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 88,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,741 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.13 and its 200 day moving average is $140.67.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

