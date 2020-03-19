UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock Position Increased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. State Street Corp lifted its position in UDR by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,436 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in UDR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,166,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,953,000 after purchasing an additional 436,872 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in UDR by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,403,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,239,000 after purchasing an additional 170,421 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,595,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,969,000 after purchasing an additional 126,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in UDR by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 126,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,113.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,000 over the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UDR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

UDR stock opened at $35.53 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

