UBS Group Trims WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Target Price to $89.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $106.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.91.

WEC stock opened at $104.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.04 and a 200 day moving average of $94.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 826,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,252,000 after purchasing an additional 52,502 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 428,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

