UBS Group Trims American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Target Price to $127.00

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $148.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AWK. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a buy rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.57.

American Water Works stock opened at $130.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.22. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

