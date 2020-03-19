UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Meggitt (LON:MGGT)

Meggitt (LON:MGGT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 379 ($4.99) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 478 ($6.29). UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 88.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Meggitt to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 682 ($8.97) to GBX 654 ($8.60) in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup downgraded Meggitt to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 506 ($6.66) price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 405 ($5.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 530.36 ($6.98).

Shares of MGGT opened at GBX 201.60 ($2.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 576 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 624.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Meggitt has a 1 year low of GBX 484.30 ($6.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23).

In other Meggitt news, insider Louisa Burdett bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 552 ($7.26) per share, for a total transaction of £30,360 ($39,936.86). Also, insider Tony Wood bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £24,960 ($32,833.46).

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

