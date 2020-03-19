UBS Group Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €128.80 ($149.77).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of SAF opened at €53.14 ($61.79) on Monday. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($107.40). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €130.13 and its 200-day moving average is €138.70.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.