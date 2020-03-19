UBS Group Cuts Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Price Target to $65.00

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $61.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average of $64.46. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,214,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,248,000 after purchasing an additional 195,516 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,398,000 after purchasing an additional 716,835 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,490,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,094,000 after purchasing an additional 182,061 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

