UBS Group Cuts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $46.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XOM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.19.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

