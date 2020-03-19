UBS Group Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €9.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Societe Generale set a €10.90 ($12.67) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.30 ($13.14) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Iberdrola presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.01 ($11.64).

Iberdrola has a 1-year low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 1-year high of €7.30 ($8.49).

