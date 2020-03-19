UBS Group Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €17.70 Price Target

UBS Group set a €17.70 ($20.58) target price on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.30) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €17.18 ($19.97).

Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a one year high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

