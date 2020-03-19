Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Down 7% on Analyst Downgrade

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) shares traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $18.87, 3,709,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 37,981,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,600,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,634,557.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $3,950,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $62,915,000.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.