U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Downgraded to Sell at Evercore ISI

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.44. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $339.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.72 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. FMR LLC raised its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Silica by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

