U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on USB. Goldman Sachs Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Shares of USB stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,260 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39.3% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 145,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

