Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 20th.

TSE TRQ opened at C$0.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -5.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.18. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.43 and a 12 month high of C$2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.60 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. CSFB cut their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

