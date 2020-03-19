TSE:AND (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

TSE:AND (TSE:AND) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AND. Scotiabank increased their target price on TSE:AND from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on TSE:AND from C$22.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Monday.

AND opened at C$19.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.41. TSE:AND has a 12-month low of C$18.00 and a 12-month high of C$26.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company offers healthcare services in the areas of logistics and distribution, packaging solutions, ground transportation, air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery.

