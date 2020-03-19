TSE:AND (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

TSE:AND (TSE:AND) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of TSE:AND in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of TSE:AND opened at C$19.75 on Monday. TSE:AND has a 52-week low of C$18.00 and a 52-week high of C$26.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company offers healthcare services in the areas of logistics and distribution, packaging solutions, ground transportation, air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery.

