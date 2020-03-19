Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.91) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 149.67 ($1.97).

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 85.90 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 162.60 ($2.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 143.11.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 6.64 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) by GBX (0.26) ($0.00). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 746.0000164 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

