Traders Purchase High Volume of USA Compression Partners Put Options (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,659 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 660% compared to the average daily volume of 613 put options.

USAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $730.68 million, a P/E ratio of -185.00 and a beta of 1.36.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.19 million. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

