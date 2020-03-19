Traders Buy High Volume of Arconic Put Options (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 96,591 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,750% compared to the typical volume of 3,389 put options.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.79.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arconic will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Arconic’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on ARNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Longbow Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

