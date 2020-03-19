TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). TPI Composites reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPIC. ValuEngine downgraded TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $9.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.11. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

