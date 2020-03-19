Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.45

News coverage about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) has trended neutral on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a media sentiment score of 0.45 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of TM opened at $116.07 on Thursday. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $108.01 and a twelve month high of $145.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $69.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

