TOKPIE (TKP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27,746.97

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. TOKPIE has a market cap of $27,746.97 and $135.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including token.store and VinDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,831,387 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

