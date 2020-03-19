Timken (NYSE:TKR) Shares Down 2.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $48.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Timken traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.76, approximately 58,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 904,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TKR. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In related news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $159,123.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,937.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,487,752.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287. Corporate insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 383,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,673,000 after purchasing an additional 282,646 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Timken Co will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

About Timken (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

