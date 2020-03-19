THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) CEO Acquires $102,108.84 in Stock

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) CEO Medhi Mahmud bought 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $102,108.84.

TCRD opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. THL Credit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 million. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 46.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that THL Credit, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. THL Credit’s payout ratio is 96.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in THL Credit by 3,410.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in THL Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in THL Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in THL Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in THL Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on THL Credit from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered THL Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

