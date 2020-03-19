The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Price Up 8.4% After Insider Buying Activity

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)’s stock price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $14.22 and last traded at $13.80, approximately 2,813,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 1,355,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

Specifically, CEO George C. Zoley bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,042,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,365,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,243,020.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George C. Zoley bought 265,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $4,495,468.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,115,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,871,417.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 526,637 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,642 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.14.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.16%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,191,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

