Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenneco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenneco from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tenneco in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $3.07 on Monday. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $168.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tenneco will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 2.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.