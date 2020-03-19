TELUS (NYSE:TU) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.50 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TELUS is well positioned to benefit from increased penetration of smartphones, higher average revenue per unit, accelerated wireless data services and growth of wireline fiber optic networks. Backed by investments in high-speed broadband technology, the company expects balanced growth in wireless and wireline businesses. It is focused on implementing cost-efficiency strategies for the expansion of Canadian business enterprises and customer growth. However, as the company operates in a highly competitive environment, its margins remain strained as cable TV operators migrate from phone services based on ‘circuit-switched’ technology to less costly Voice-over-Internet Protocol. High capital investments for network upgrades tend to reduce its profitability. The company’s debt-laden balance sheet is an added concern.”

TU has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.50 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TELUS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.45.

TU opened at $14.67 on Monday. TELUS has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $159,590,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of TELUS by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,184,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $316,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,408 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of TELUS by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,945,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $249,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,801 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of TELUS by 5,603.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,017,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,397,000 after purchasing an additional 999,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of TELUS by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,227,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,147,000 after purchasing an additional 780,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

