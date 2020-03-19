TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,957 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,271,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189,029 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11,799.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124,716 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,223,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,844 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $14,938,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $10,538,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%.

In other TechnipFMC news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivier Piou bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,870.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.04.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.